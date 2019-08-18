Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted Holding; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.25 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 6,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 128,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, down from 135,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason reported 11,753 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.62% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 983,077 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,052 shares. Lpl Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 11,646 were reported by Scotia. Vanguard Inc stated it has 0.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 244,255 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 13,050 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 421,209 shares stake. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pacific Glob Management Comm accumulated 0.13% or 3,664 shares. First Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,339 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 34,466 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50,911 shares to 363,455 shares, valued at $28.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 39,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20,522 shares to 257,630 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,002 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 434,208 shares. Fosun holds 0.01% or 2,220 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 60,354 shares. Everence Capital Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 18,311 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability has 20,203 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sol Cap Mgmt has 3,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 174,730 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 16,025 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.14% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 72,060 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 3,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp owns 72,046 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 3,068 are owned by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co. Bessemer Group Inc reported 77,113 shares stake.