Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Vmware Cl (VMW) Stock Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 3,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 164,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 160,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $98.61. About 1.25M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl (VMW) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 13,444 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 7,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.18. About 1.51 million shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 10.68M shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 2,158 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 251 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 127,034 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab holds 0.01% or 27,640 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Co Il invested in 0.03% or 2,539 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 702 shares. National Bank has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 16,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Co invested in 0.18% or 4,800 shares. Tctc Limited Company has 7,738 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested in 0.12% or 191,888 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 2,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 124,496 shares to 8,905 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Small Co Etf (FNDC) by 38,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,761 shares, and cut its stake in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES).

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware Eyeing Containers – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/16 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Walmart, Alibaba Surge in Premarket; GE, Canopy Growth Fall – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts boost VMware targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On (NYSE:SNA) by 4,213 shares to 10,455 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded by 9,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn (NYSE:SNN).