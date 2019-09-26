Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding Maintained by Findlay Park Partners Llp; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Valuation Declined, Rivulet Capital Has Lifted Position by $764,750

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 362,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.02M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.77. About 312,901 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 866,350 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.98 million, up from 858,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.79. About 502,766 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95 million and $957.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 426,615 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $145.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 841,337 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $311.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 165,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46 million shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).