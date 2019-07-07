Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose; As Radnet (RDNT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Robotti Robert Cut Its Stake by $362,100

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 33,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 125,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.51M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 30,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 620,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, down from 650,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 92,699 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50 million for 22.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,842 shares to 54,995 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Shares for $8.09M were sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Mgmt invested 1.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com reported 115,225 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation stated it has 0.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Becker Cap Mgmt holds 29,584 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,200 shares. 8,530 were reported by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 55,000 shares. Daiwa Group owns 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 19,722 shares. Guardian Com reported 730,127 shares. 51,214 are owned by First Amer Financial Bank. Citigroup reported 235,706 shares stake. 7,390 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cv Starr & Incorporated Tru holds 60,000 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $6.01 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

