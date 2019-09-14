Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Post Hldgs (POST) Share Price Declined, Freshford Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.45 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 585,979 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 536,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.26M, down from 540,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.10M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl invested in 410 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 7,664 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.47M shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 1.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Next Gru accumulated 106 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Rech & holds 0.11% or 2,620 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Co reported 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Int Sarl holds 0.95% or 68,450 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Opus Capital Gp Ltd Com accumulated 7,585 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Caxton Assoc Lp invested in 0.04% or 3,447 shares. 65,266 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Covington Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Welch And Forbes stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $351.67 million for 36.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networksinc (NYSE:JNPR) by 26,911 shares to 296,138 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 127,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceutical.

