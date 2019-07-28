Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Value Rose While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Raised Its Stake; As Open Text (OTEX) Shares Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Position by $657,324

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 17,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.88M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379.47 million, up from 9.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 653,203 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 25,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.34 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 900,307 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 44,800 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Llc has invested 2.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Vestor Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 860 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,539 shares. Epoch Inv Partners accumulated 246,090 shares. Moreover, Bartlett And Communication Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,345 shares. Kdi Prtnrs stated it has 92,254 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 569,611 shares. Commercial Bank invested in 0.05% or 5,143 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 29,530 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 13,336 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 3,287 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. $1.02 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was sold by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 56,400 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $49.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,534 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.