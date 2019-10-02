Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Brinker Capital Lowered Stake by $822,294 as Shares Rose; As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Rose, Martin Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $3.30 Million

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 8,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 75,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, down from 84,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 546,109 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 36,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 133,420 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, up from 97,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 1.73M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – IF MID-APRIL EXCHANGE RATES PREVAIL FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, CURRENCY IMPACT FOR YEAR WOULD BE POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON NET SALES AND POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON CORE; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS: PHASE III SHOWS SIPONIMOD SIG. IMPROVES OUTCOMES; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF GILENYA TO NOVARTIS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’; 09/04/2018 – Novartis To Acquire AxeXis For $8.7 Billion In Cash — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 10/04/2018 – Novartis: Decision Marks the Third TSC-related Indication Approved for Everolimus in the U.S

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 33,309 shares to 59,791 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,129 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20,715 shares to 34,204 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 42,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.37M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.