Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Lennar (LEN) Shares Rose, Luxor Capital Group LP Boosted Its Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 17,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, down from 257,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.79. About 751,946 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 2.78M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhx Media Ltd by 1.22M shares to 300,043 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 285,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 2,944 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 23,862 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bamco New York, a New York-based fund reported 172,089 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. First Personal Fincl reported 244 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 86,453 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 82,358 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cna Fincl has 0.54% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 52,000 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability holds 9,526 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,746 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Montgomery Management Inc reported 3% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company owns 2,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 5,111 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc accumulated 16,697 shares. Ajo LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.51% or 197,471 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research holds 0.01% or 15,530 shares. 156 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Hengehold Cap Management Lc stated it has 2,271 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc has 349,540 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 430,955 shares. Btim Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 241,936 shares. Auxier Asset has 37,512 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 3,287 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc reported 2,561 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. $8.09M worth of stock was sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.