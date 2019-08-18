Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Position Has Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management Llc; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Independent Investors Cut Position

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,775 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 46,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 14,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 345,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47M, up from 330,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley Inc has 24,634 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Farmers Communications holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 36,240 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Lc owns 1.23% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 23,085 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,350 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt holds 4.07% or 236,126 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma reported 5,010 shares. Cardinal Cap reported 1.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 1.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burney holds 0.1% or 9,846 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 19,465 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 9,822 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,537 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 28,583 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Gp owns 6,857 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 345,300 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell (HON) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Host Second Quarter Earnings Investor Call on July 30 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Combined power of Experian and Oliver Wyman leads to more seamless compliance with current expected credit loss standards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.