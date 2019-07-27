Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased Holding by $446,307; As Green Plains (GPRE) Shares Rose, Carlson Capital LP Lowered Its Holding by $7.25 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 70,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 453,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 464,618 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 917,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 358,966 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 18.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Another trade for 11,245 shares valued at $1.02 million was sold by McDonald Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9,718 shares to 77,057 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 5.69M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 142,236 shares to 632,932 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 48,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 350.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.51% EPS growth.