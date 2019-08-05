Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Shareholder Lafayette Investments Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; As Brf Sa (BRFS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Inca Investments Has Increased Holding

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 27,943 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 49,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 202,408 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, up from 7.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 722,192 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 17/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF shareholder says talks to replace board have stalled; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF says investor withdraws bid to change voting system; 17/04/2018 – EU SEEN BANNING CHICKEN IMPORTS FROM 15 BRF PLANTS: VALOR; 05/03/2018 BRAZIL’S BRF EXTENDS LOSSES TO 11.4 PCT ON FEDERAL POLICE PROBE; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 05/03/2018 – BRF says it is cooperating with Brazil fraud probe; 22/03/2018 – BRF INVESTORS ARE SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO AVOID APRIL SHOWDOWN; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS TRUCKERS’ PROTEST DISRUPTED DELIVERY OF ANIMAL FEED, HAMPERING NORMAL PRODUCTION AT ITS PLANTS – STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID TO MULL RESIGNATION, MOVE TO BRF: ESTADO

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7,390 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 3,335 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 26,028 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Oregon-based Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.51% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,639 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Opus Ltd Liability invested 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Johnson Counsel Inc holds 1.01% or 503,551 shares. Andra Ap owns 42,400 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 10.68 million shares in its portfolio. 113,051 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,512 shares stake.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12,169 shares to 108,159 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad by 5,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares to 850,312 shares, valued at $56.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).