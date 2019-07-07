Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Verition Fund Management Boosted Position; As Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Stock Were Volatile, Springbok Capital Management Boosted Position by $482,402

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 199.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 5,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 2,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.51M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial –

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 20,974 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 87,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 66,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 21, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp. and Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Report Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Closing Date – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mass. banks see big growth in business loans, unlike peers – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: November 22, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 are owned by Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 23,786 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 1.51M shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 120,090 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 87,334 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 94,344 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 147,527 shares. Polaris Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 33,100 shares. Amer Intl Gru accumulated 14,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 407 shares stake. 400 were reported by Pnc Ser Grp. Omers Administration holds 213,300 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 25,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 4,118 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In (Put) by 11,800 shares to 200 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.45 million activity. Perry Ronald K sold 13,035 shares worth $313,268. Shares for $69,390 were sold by Smith Scott on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Trends in Asset Allocation: Mercer Report Takes the Pulse of Retirement Plans across the Globe – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Dan McMahon as Spokane Office Business Leader, Health – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bank of Montreal (BMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09M worth of stock or 89,789 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 38,765 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 9,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,897 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 13,983 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,749 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Company reported 0.97% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Montag A & Associate holds 0.02% or 2,202 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fukoku Mutual Life Comm accumulated 3,440 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt accumulated 29,584 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 20,253 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 646,913 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 421,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fil reported 1.33M shares. Boston Prns invested in 0.18% or 1.45M shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.31% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).