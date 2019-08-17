Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $1.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Arotech (ARTX) Market Valuation Declined, Cannell Capital Cut Stake by $449,268

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 17,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 240,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, down from 257,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (ARTX) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 224,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.83% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Arotech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 115,934 shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) has declined 45.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 09/05/2018 – Arotech 1Q EPS 2c

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,291 shares to 21,212 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 0.08% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 37,900 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,712 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3.02 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 434,208 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 117,239 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 498 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp. Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested in 0% or 47 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 5,075 shares. Everence Cap has 0.3% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 5,240 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 982,742 shares. Cutler Counsel Lc has 1.51% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 82,480 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,779 activity. Kutler Jon B also bought $14,700 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) shares. $9,950 worth of Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) was bought by Krutty Dean M.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 400,999 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 312,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ARTX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.11 million shares or 7.86% more from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 33,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Ltd accumulated 1,447 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Invesco Ltd holds 54,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lincoln National invested 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 12,657 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Moreover, Cannell Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.02% invested in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Millennium Limited Liability reported 0% in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested in 54,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,471 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX). Morgan Stanley owns 46,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio.