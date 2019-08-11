Marsh And Mclennan Companies (MMC) Market Valuation Rose While Capital International Decreased Its Holding by $316,200; Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Increased Holding

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 43,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Marsh And Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Valuation: Doing The Math – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E keeps sole control of bankruptcy through September – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nokota Mgmt LP holds 3.87 million shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Principal Finance Group Inc holds 11,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 16.72 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co reported 10,293 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 767 shares. First Personal Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Electron Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.27 million shares. Punch Card Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 10.57% or 1.26M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 147,845 shares. American Intll Grp owns 34,661 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5.15 million were reported by York Mngmt Glob Advisors Ltd Company. Anchorage Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 23.44 million shares. Lonestar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.99% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Capstone Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 114,311 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,846 shares to 104,064 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) by 133,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).