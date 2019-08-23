Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Cut Stake by $1.18 Million; Altavista Wealth Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $542,900 as Stock Declined

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $55.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1750.56. About 3.73M shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 136,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 756,907 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.05% or 40,327 shares. Capital Int Limited Ca, a California-based fund reported 10,929 shares. Brown Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,587 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability owns 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 76,102 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications reported 1.8% stake. Mengis Cap Management invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 3,595 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 186,218 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc has 2.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,000 shares. Security Natl stated it has 3,240 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut stated it has 11,809 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. 1,674 were accumulated by Haverford Trust. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Welch Group Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 515 shares. Ranger Management LP holds 0.01% or 51 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Combined power of Experian and Oliver Wyman leads to more seamless compliance with current expected credit loss standards – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.