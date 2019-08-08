Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; 1 Analysts Covering Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK)

Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 90,547 shares traded. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has declined 30.73% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MBII News: 15/03/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS – SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SOLENIS TO PROVIDE ZEQUANOX MOLLUSCICIDE TREATMENT PROGRAMS FOR WATER SYSTEMS IN U.S., CANADA; 05/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Names Kevin Hammill Chief Comml Officer; 07/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Appoints Kevin Hammill as New Chief Commercial Officer; 29/03/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Record Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Regalia® CG Biofungicide Cleared for Use on Cannabis by the Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Nevada Departments of; 10/05/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC MBII.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 18/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations to Use Proceeds for General Corporate Purposes; 25/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations and Lidorr Chemicals Ltd. Sign Distribution Agreement in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Among 3 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anika Therapeutics Inc has $44 highest and $35 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -30.32% below currents $55.5 stock price. Anika Therapeutics Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. First Analysis downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. See Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) latest ratings:

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.35 million activity. VAN HERK INVESTMENTS B.V. sold $2.35M worth of stock or 1.50M shares.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.73 million. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Regalia, a plant extract fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $33,200 activity. The insider Darling Joseph G bought 1,000 shares worth $33,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 234,973 shares traded or 16.70% up from the average. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase