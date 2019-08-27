Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) is a company in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has 75.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 47.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 12.42% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 0.00% -135.70% -41.50% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.58

$2.5 is the consensus price target of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., with a potential upside of 98.41%. The peers have a potential upside of -5.15%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. -3.62% -8.28% -13.64% -8.28% -30.73% -9.52% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. had bearish trend while Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. are 1.9 and 1.5. Competitively, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s peers have 2.95 and 2.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has a beta of -0.17 and its 117.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s peers are 19.43% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The companyÂ’s products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an anti-transpirant plant health product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.