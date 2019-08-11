Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) and Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Comparison side by side

Both Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) and Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) are each other’s competitor in the Agricultural Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 2 5.36 N/A -0.19 0.00 Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5 1.25 N/A 0.35 15.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -41.5% Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and Israel Chemicals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Israel Chemicals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 92.31% for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. with consensus price target of $2.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Israel Chemicals Ltd. is $7, which is potential 29.15% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is looking more favorable than Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and Israel Chemicals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.1% and 8.32% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 58.26% of Israel Chemicals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. -3.62% -8.28% -13.64% -8.28% -30.73% -9.52% Israel Chemicals Ltd. 5.02% 3.42% 5.43% -7.8% 14.05% -3.89%

For the past year Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. was more bearish than Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Israel Chemicals Ltd. beats Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The companyÂ’s products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an anti-transpirant plant health product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers. It also manufactures compound fertilizers in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium; liquid fertilizers and soluble fertilizers in Spain; slow release and controlled release fertilizers in the Netherlands and the United States; and phosphate-based food additives for livestock in Turkey and Israel. In addition, the company produces bromine out of a solution that is created as a by-product of the potash production process in Sodom, as well as bromine-based products; chlorine-based products in Israel and the United States; and flame retardants and phosphorus based products, as well as extracts salt, magnesia, and chlorine from Dead Sea brine. Further, it purchases clean phosphoric acid and manufactures thermal phosphoric acids, which are used to manufacture downstream products and phosphate salts that are used as a raw material for manufacturing, food additives, hygiene products and flame retardants, and fire extinguishment products. It also manufactures phosphorous derivatives based on phosphorous; specialty products based on aluminum acids; and other raw materials. The company sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. Israel Chemicals Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.