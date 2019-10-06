Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) and Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Comparison side by side

Both Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) and Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) are each other’s competitor in the Agricultural Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 1 0.00 61.15M -0.19 0.00 Corteva Inc. 29 4.49 747.51M -6.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and Corteva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and Corteva Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 4,273,534,139.35% -135.7% -41.5% Corteva Inc. 2,590,124,740.12% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Corteva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corteva Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. and Corteva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 23%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Corteva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. -3.62% -8.28% -13.64% -8.28% -30.73% -9.52% Corteva Inc. 4.17% -0.61% 0% 0% 0% 1.72%

For the past year Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. had bearish trend while Corteva Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corteva Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The companyÂ’s products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an anti-transpirant plant health product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.