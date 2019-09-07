Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stock Price Declined While Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake; As Coty (COTY) Shares Rose, Aperio Group Upped by $922,735 Its Position

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.48. About 319,187 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EPS WITHIN 1ST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Agrees to Acquire ILG for About $4.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 83,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 430,905 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 347,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 4.76M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,020 shares to 75,490 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 13,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,352 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 18.36 million shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 1,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Soros Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.27% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Pinebridge Invs LP owns 1,281 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 3,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As reported 60,094 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,330 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 98,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tci Wealth has 939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communication invested in 90,600 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc reported 366,863 shares.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coty, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gucci lipstick a hot seller for Coty – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.68 million activity. On Wednesday, May 29 HARF PETER bought $12.40 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 959,760 shares. On Friday, August 30 the insider Goudet Olivier bought $476,380. Singer Robert S bought 35,000 shares worth $325,962.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $87.92M for 12.08 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 126 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 65,908 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 5,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability stated it has 2,163 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). London Com Of Virginia holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 2,284 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 149,032 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 90,569 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Lp has 24,208 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 19,239 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 2,825 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 74,392 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 38,644 shares to 75,331 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 372,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations After Q2 Print, Says Stock In ‘Penalty Box’ – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Marriott Moves to Put Airbnb in Its Place – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Downtrodden Stocks to Fish From the Bottom – Investorplace.com” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Completes Securitization of Vacation Ownership Loans – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.