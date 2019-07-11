Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Shareholder Frontfour Capital Group Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Position Upped by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 213,507 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.54; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT WILL ACHIEVE 2018 YEAR GUIDANCE

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (BBT) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 4.14M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares to 155,223 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,364 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.08% or 2,722 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv Management stated it has 706,884 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 143,413 shares. 54,774 were accumulated by Tompkins Corp. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% or 24,424 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 4,713 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 2.96M shares. Moreover, Va has 0.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 8,400 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested in 137,031 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 1.14 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 422,971 shares stake. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Incorporated reported 108,713 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Keating Investment Counselors holds 3.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 147,722 shares. Security National Tru Co reported 31,475 shares stake. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 140,058 shares.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.47 million for 12.96 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

