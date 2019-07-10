Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Market Valuation Rose While Frontfour Capital Group Has Lowered Stake by $11.04 Million; Nbw Capital Holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) Has Lowered by $968,880 as Shares Were Volatile

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 17,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 20,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in The Ultimate Software Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.44. About 27,566 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Net $36M; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s places the Ba2 CFR of lnterval Acquisition on review for downgrade following proposed acquisition by Marriott; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 15.72% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.59 per share. VAC’s profit will be $82.48M for 13.10 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association has 6,269 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital owns 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 26,581 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 426,841 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 148,203 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Pettee holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 8,605 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 79 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Company reported 5,649 shares. Pitcairn Com invested 0.03% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division accumulated 5,745 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Us holds 202,579 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 126,738 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs Incorporated holds 12,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 44,319 shares. 70,257 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Co. Schroder Invest owns 825 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 18,730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Com stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 1,468 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.54% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 82,759 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 7,224 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Halcyon Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 6.23% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 190 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22,506 shares to 284,345 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).