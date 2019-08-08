Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding; American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Raised Position by $3.17 Million

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 170,901 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 289,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 256,701 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Reaffirmed Its Guidance for the Full Yr 2018; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT ILG WILL CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 44,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 261,321 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, up from 216,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 107,630 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 68,433 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership stated it has 252,125 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 2.44M shares. State Street Corp reported 1.25M shares. Dana Inv Advisors holds 0.44% or 100,405 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 5,144 shares. North Star Investment Corp owns 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 10 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Security National Tru has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.76% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 108,313 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 59,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,504 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Labs International Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 10,399 shares to 173,043 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 46,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,670 shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc Sponsored Adr.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,150 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,894 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 98,144 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 16,250 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,049 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 3,600 shares. King Wealth accumulated 7,000 shares. Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 4,218 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,905 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 25,232 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 12,621 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 1,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).