Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) and Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) are two firms in the Resorts & Casinos that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 97 1.87 N/A 0.46 224.68 Golden Entertainment Inc. 15 0.46 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and Golden Entertainment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and Golden Entertainment Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0.00% 1.5% 0.6% Golden Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -9.8% -2.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.67 shows that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and Golden Entertainment Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Golden Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$109 is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.76%. Golden Entertainment Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 51.93% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Golden Entertainment Inc. seems more appealing than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares and 57.7% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.2% of Golden Entertainment Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 1.32% 5.19% -3.42% 16.3% -13.38% 44.99% Golden Entertainment Inc. -3.04% 1.74% -7.46% -24.34% -54.06% -12.48%

For the past year Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has 44.99% stronger performance while Golden Entertainment Inc. has -12.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation beats Golden Entertainment Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.