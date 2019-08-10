Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) Shareholder Bamco Has Trimmed Position by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose, Baupost Group Has Increased by $224.40 Million Its Holding

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 18,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 3.23M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 272,151 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations to Acquire ILG in Deal Valued at $4.7 Billion; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT WILL ACHIEVE 2018 YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACACTIONS EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $310 Million-$325 Million; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 39.09 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946.44M, up from 29.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 4.23 million shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 15,518 shares to 199,118 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 593,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 55 are held by Bessemer. Newbrook Ltd Partnership has 303,305 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Comm has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,936 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 4.44 million shares. Argent Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 252,125 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0.01% or 5,745 shares. Sei Invests Company has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Services Automobile Association reported 6,269 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 24,271 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 5,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio.