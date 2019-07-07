Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) Holder Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Tompkins Financial Cut Its Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Stake by $4.49 Million

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 92,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 130,665 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Pres and CEO Weisz, Chief Fincl and Administrative Officer Geller to Continue in Roles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolus Inc by 78,302 shares to 98,678 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc A by 128,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,852 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr S&P 500 Revenue by 18,807 shares to 365,389 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86M for 21.95 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

