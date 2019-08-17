Marriott Intl New (Put) (MAR) Stake Held by Laurion Capital Management Lp; As Fresh Del Monte Produce (Call) (FDP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $491,400

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (Call) (FDP) by 55.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The hedge fund held 14,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 173,030 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) (MAR) by 165.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 81,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, up from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 955,288 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (Call) (NYSE:CHK) by 138,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 233,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,100 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,470 shares. Ubs Oconnor holds 43,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding accumulated 61,698 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Bank Trust has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Marsico Mngmt Limited Com owns 387,501 shares. California-based Capital International Ltd Ca has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 26,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 54,548 were reported by Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc. Cypress Capital Group stated it has 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 14,749 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,618 shares. Rockland Trust invested in 0.07% or 4,940 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 460,655 shares to 464,855 shares, valued at $29.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WB) by 209,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 94,438 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 23,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) or 66 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 67,841 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc owns 42,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 67,997 shares. 919,766 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated owns 14,259 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 161,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parkside Bankshares And Trust has 0.01% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). 15,116 are held by Advsr Asset. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).