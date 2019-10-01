Marriott Intl New (MAR) Valuation Rose While Savant Capital Has Cut Position; Eulav Asset Management Maintains Holding in Ball (BLL)

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 412,400 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.86 million, up from 396,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 2.50M shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 2.80M shares traded or 62.40% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,588 shares to 235,937 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 73,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Ltd Liability holds 1,590 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Amer National Bank reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Conning reported 4,630 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 0.07% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 800 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia owns 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 563 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 9,729 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Inc holds 0.36% or 36,560 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 0.29% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1,236 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. First Personal Fincl accumulated 1,955 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 1.43% or 80,448 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 2,224 shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.03M for 20.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14,000 shares to 43,200 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,000 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 43,888 shares. Ruggie Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Hartford Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.07% or 36,582 shares. Wright Invsts stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 36 are held by Exane Derivatives. New York-based M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 114,918 shares. Amg Natl Tru Savings Bank reported 802,461 shares. Usa Portformulas invested in 0.98% or 33,735 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 1,118 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 22.85 million shares. Aperio Gru Lc has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 161,484 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Gp Lc has 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 46,795 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 180,711 shares stake.