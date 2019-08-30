Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Rose While Highfields Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $75.00 Million; Global Payments (GPN) Market Valuation Rose While Dupont Capital Management Upped Position by $759,424

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 5,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 5,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $165.6. About 1.91M shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89M, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.73. About 1.70 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Tru reported 7 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.62% or 12,170 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 15,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 333 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.09% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Colony reported 2,391 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 3,035 shares. Of Vermont has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,917 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 204,887 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 1.15 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Macquarie Gp owns 60,290 shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 15,536 shares. Chemical Bancshares reported 4,576 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0.02% stake. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 29,346 shares stake. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Pnc Financial Serv Gp accumulated 10,978 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested 0.14% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 1,679 shares. 31,507 are held by Westwood. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 0.2% or 7,980 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Limited holds 0.08% or 2,720 shares in its portfolio. Sei Co reported 172,363 shares. Agf stated it has 448,378 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Service Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,244 shares. Jlb And Associate Incorporated reported 96,200 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma invested in 6.03M shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.78% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).