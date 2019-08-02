Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose While Umb Bank N A Decreased Its Position by $16.76 Million; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Declined, Stephens Trimmed Position

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 134,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 45,587 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 179,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 627,555 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 17,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 29,869 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 46,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 2.03M shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 24/05/2018 – HSBC FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHARE PAYABLE ON JULY 5; 28/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank PLC FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – HSBC DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR ASSET MANAGEMENT ARM IN 2017 OF 40 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – 59PH: HSBC Bank PLC: Early Repurchase; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Local election results, HSBC, BNP Paribas; 18/04/2018 – BZ WBK BZW.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 400 FROM PLN 391; 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Court Approved Transfer of Accounts From HSBC Bank Plc to HSBC UK; 18/04/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 65 EUROS FROM 64 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – A2Z INFRA SIGNS ONE TIME SETTLEMENT PACT WITH HSBC BANK

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 9.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $519.46 million for 21.81 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.66 billion for 8.53 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.48% EPS growth.