Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose While Savant Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Athena Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 2.86M shares traded or 67.04% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 953.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 13,203 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 1,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 12,553 shares to 18,952 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,075 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04M for 20.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.