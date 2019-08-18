Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stock Price Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted Position; As Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Market Value Rose, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Stake by $444,000

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55 million, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 955,288 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 197,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71M, up from 195,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.84. About 497,490 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,303 shares to 367,674 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,178 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 610,015 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 30,730 are held by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 137,562 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 20,525 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 210,566 shares. Piedmont Advisors stated it has 2,249 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.06% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.1% or 250,768 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 243,184 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 356,602 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 380,802 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.06% or 7,354 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 59,723 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested in 0.37% or 2,091 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company holds 17,260 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 219,291 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 41,901 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 45,102 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd has 370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,386 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Kopp Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 8,494 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 112,435 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Congress Asset Company Ma owns 48,634 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc owns 3,442 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 1,236 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 4,725 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Franklin Resource invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).