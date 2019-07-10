Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake Maintained by Lincoln Capital Llc; Ativo Capital Management Has Cut Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Position by $706,272 as Share Value Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 43.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 8,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,007 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 12.06M shares traded or 277.66% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.52. About 1.56M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 6,811 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.16M shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 139 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp holds 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 170,900 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3.73M shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.75% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Epoch Investment Ptnrs accumulated 1.26 million shares. 651,666 were reported by Cincinnati Ins. Meritage Management invested 0.43% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Smart Portfolios Ltd Company has 114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 39,105 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.70 million shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 14,987 shares. 716,402 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Axa holds 0.26% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 793,386 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Com holds 0% or 3,555 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.64 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.