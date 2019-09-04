Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake Maintained by Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Community Bank Upped Its Holding by $331,506

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 1.64M shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 79,825 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 29,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1.03 million shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ww Asset accumulated 0.12% or 18,938 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Adirondack reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Yhb Investment Advsr Inc holds 32,944 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Boltwood reported 1,700 shares. Markel owns 1.54 million shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 1,667 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 821,172 shares stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 7,002 shares.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp's (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Low Store Traffic Likely to Mar Kirkland's (KIRK) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Is Marriott International (MAR) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on June 09, 2019.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,128 shares to 127,118 shares, valued at $17.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,082 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf.