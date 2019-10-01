Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shares Rose While Lincoln Capital Raised Its Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Raised Position by $69.46 Million as Market Value Declined

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.58. About 278,015 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 188,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $504.77M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 107,333 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

