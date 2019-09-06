Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Veritable LP Has Cut Its Stake; Aecom (ACM) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 26,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 34,235 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 60,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 1.10 million shares traded or 11.32% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 35,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 11,339 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 46,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 2.76M shares traded or 69.35% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $122.24 million for 11.44 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 19,211 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 126,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 4,350 shares. Cap Guardian holds 0.01% or 32,404 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 23.21 million shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 8,500 were reported by Noesis Cap Mangement Corp. Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 12,955 shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.79% or 4.51M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital has 25,638 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “U.S. Department of Energy extends AECOM-led joint venture contract to manage tank operations at the Hanford Site for up to 12 months – Financial Post” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AECOM leads design of the Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Center – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 62,622 shares to 477,880 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moors And Cabot has 3,744 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 1,427 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 968,744 shares stake. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp holds 1.27 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 416,737 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 86 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,458 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 3,618 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Natl Trust owns 2,568 shares. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 18,253 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 915 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Victory Cap Mngmt has 29,372 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.