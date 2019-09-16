Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped Holding by $538.46 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 384.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 3.85M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.85M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679.86M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 736,006 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 881,081 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.66 million for 12.08 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 409,004 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $212.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

