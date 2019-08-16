Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped Holding by $307.06 Million; As Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Market Value Declined, Holder Advisory Alpha Cut Its Stake

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.24M, down from 10,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 3.82M shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Profit Rises 52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 15,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 29,637 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12,170 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc owns 11,342 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability owns 2,107 shares. 12,326 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Financial Advantage reported 29,854 shares stake. 45,987 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 11,492 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 32,332 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Victory Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 6,668 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 3,442 shares. Colony Limited holds 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 2,391 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13M shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $259.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs accumulated 2.61 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 488,844 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 62 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.05% or 2.36 million shares. Lmr Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,786 shares. Advsrs Ok holds 164,230 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fin Services Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Putnam Fl Investment Management holds 0.1% or 73,125 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 181 shares. Private Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 36,855 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 1.79 million shares. Regions Fincl Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 271 shares. 113,275 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Fiduciary owns 13,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 29,846 shares.

Analysts await People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBCT’s profit will be $135.57M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by People's United Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.