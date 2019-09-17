Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Lifted Stake; Overlook Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Bidu Us (BIDU) Holding by $4.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07M, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 2.20M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 978,665 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 23.32 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

