Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Increased Its Position; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 576,681 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 1.08 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) by 61,489 shares to 451,122 shares, valued at $36.49 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 47,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,175 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. The insider Zhou Catherine bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028.