Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Raised Its Holding

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55 million, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 1.85 million shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,020 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 58,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 901,684 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 43,772 shares to 59,861 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 19,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,497 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).