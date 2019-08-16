Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Has Lifted by $500,055 Its Stake

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 500,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 955,288 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,181 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,660 shares to 27,358 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 357,855 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $183.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 51,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).