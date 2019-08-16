Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose While Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Its Holding

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,451 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 2,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $227.63. About 850,029 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

