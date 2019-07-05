Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $78.40 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 862,198 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 33,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,009 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 106,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.9. About 667,702 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 26,826 shares to 43,342 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 52,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $520.99M for 22.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 54,847 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc invested in 62,707 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 368,894 shares. Fin Advantage accumulated 29,854 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.12% or 178,612 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 0.13% or 26,702 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 79,579 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 643,810 shares. 5,230 were accumulated by Smith Salley & Associate. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 21,135 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 19.97M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 250,804 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Tenneco (TEN) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Magna (MGA) Down 6.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SunPower (SPWR) Up 13% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hotel Industry Outpaces Major Indices YTD: 4 Top Gainers – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Marriott International (MAR) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chuy’s Holdings, Zayo Group Holdings, and Diamondback Energy Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo to Expand Fiber Network in Ohio – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) on Behalf of Zayo Stockholders and Encourages Zayo Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.