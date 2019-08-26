Marriott Intl New (MAR) Share Value Rose While Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $3.34 Million as Market Value Declined

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 41,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.58 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 6.06M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126.23. About 1.09 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13 million shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $259.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has 1,611 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 643,810 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc accumulated 0.11% or 1.55M shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1.09M shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 4,408 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,667 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 460,322 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 370 shares in its portfolio. 2.28 million are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.04% or 2,707 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 23,502 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cs Mckee Lp holds 110,850 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares to 76,201 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).