Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position Raised by Lincoln Capital Llc; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Howe & Rusling Has Lifted Stake

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 36.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 48,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,026 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 133,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 502,916 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 656,837 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, May 21.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FXO) by 12,975 shares to 4,288 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,382 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings.