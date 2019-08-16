Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position Has Increased by Lincoln Capital Llc; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Position by $10.75 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 427,230 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 4.88M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.17 million, down from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.70M market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 1.27 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – Endo Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL SAYS SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS ACQUISITION “PROBABLY MORE TOWARDS A ONE-OFF” DEAL; CO REMAINS “LASER-FOCUSED” ON DEBT PAYDOWN- CONF. CALL; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 17/04/2018 – ENDO RECEIVES PARAGRAPH IV NOTIFICATION ON VASOSTRICT®; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Up This Quarter

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 537,202 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $30.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fonar Corp (NASDAQ:FONR) by 19,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Service Company Ma has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 42,383 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 10,369 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Chou Assocs Management has invested 2.99% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 204,400 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 615,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 4.88M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 288,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp reported 80,129 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company reported 79,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Plc has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 335,918 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 32,756 shares. Meeder Asset has 0.02% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Credit Suisse Ag has 615,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.18% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Scott And Selber Inc reported 26,351 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Cibc Mkts accumulated 2,597 shares. Cap Invsts reported 0.37% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund owns 5,605 shares. 12,277 are owned by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability. Meyer Handelman owns 2,940 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,917 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fenimore Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Columbia Asset has 0.23% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 7,002 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Co holds 0.38% or 18,680 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).