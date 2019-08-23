Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding Held by Willingdon Wealth Management; America First Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) as Market Valuation Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 22740% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 10,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 284,437 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 287,430 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 9,764 shares to 4,988 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (NYSE:CCI) by 16,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,189 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.