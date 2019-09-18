Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Position; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lifted Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake by $706,150

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 24,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 99,114 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, up from 74,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 20.08 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MUST DEFEND $542 MLN SUIT TIED FDIC RISK RULE; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 139,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201.01 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 193,787 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.17M shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $331.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 51,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.02M for 21.52 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6,184 shares to 23,101 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 19,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,726 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings.