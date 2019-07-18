Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Umb Bank N A Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Masters Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $111.60 Million

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 134,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,587 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 179,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.03M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 05/04/2018 – Marriott International Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 12.11M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.73% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 3.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chou Associates Management invested in 130,000 shares or 3.42% of the stock. 170,311 were reported by Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 457,473 shares. Pitcairn holds 24,179 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 8.38 million shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management holds 154,378 shares. Birmingham Company Inc Al reported 14,402 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,605 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp reported 4,110 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 1.08% or 1.40 million shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 17,430 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 3,456 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tiedemann Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,948 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 960,290 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1.09M shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 252,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington-based Perkins Coie has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Legal And General Gp Plc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Smith Salley And Assocs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 0.06% or 61,698 shares. Renaissance Invest Ltd stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 3,442 are owned by Lafayette Investments Inc. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 678 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79 million for 22.49 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 33,718 shares to 559,063 shares, valued at $159.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed (VEA) by 323,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).